Thomas Carl JahnkeMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband and dancing partner of Ardell "Del" for 59 years. Father of Steven (Ginger), John (Marilyn), the late Kellie, the late Scott, Dawn (Dale) Jurney and Beth (Bradley) Hassel. Tom is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister and brother, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.Private family services will be held.