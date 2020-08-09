1/1
Thomas Carl Jahnke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Carl Jahnke

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband and dancing partner of Ardell "Del" for 59 years. Father of Steven (Ginger), John (Marilyn), the late Kellie, the late Scott, Dawn (Dale) Jurney and Beth (Bradley) Hassel. Tom is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister and brother, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Private family services will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved