Thomas Castellani
1944 - 2020
Thomas Castellani

Sparks, NV - Thomas Castellani, 76, was born January 5, 1944. He was the only child of Samuel & Catherine Castellani (Luciani).

He graduated from St. Michael Grade School & Custer High School in Milwaukee.

Thomas worked at the US Postal Service for 25 years, followed by 25 years at Kohl's Department Store.

He has been a resident of Sparks, NV since 2013.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (LeMay); Kathy & Larry Fardhan; nieces & nephews; and great nieces and nephew.

He was an all around good guy who would help whenever & whoever he could. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to baseball games around the country.

A viewing was held Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Walton's Funerals - Sparks.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
