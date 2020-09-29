Thomas Castellani
Sparks, NV - Thomas Castellani, 76, was born January 5, 1944. He was the only child of Samuel & Catherine Castellani (Luciani).
He graduated from St. Michael Grade School & Custer High School in Milwaukee.
Thomas worked at the US Postal Service for 25 years, followed by 25 years at Kohl's Department Store.
He has been a resident of Sparks, NV since 2013.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (LeMay); Kathy & Larry Fardhan; nieces & nephews; and great nieces and nephew.
He was an all around good guy who would help whenever & whoever he could. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to baseball games around the country.
A viewing was held Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Walton's Funerals - Sparks.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.