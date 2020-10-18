Thomas "Bud" ChristiaansenBig Bend - Passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving father of Scott Christiaansen and Lori (Shawn) O'Rourke. Proud grandfather of Sean, Tanner, Chloe and Lucy. Beloved brother of Karen (the late Bill) Engholdt and the late Jon (Judy) Christiaansen. Thomas is also survived by many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Genevieve Christiaansen.Visitation to be held at Krause Funeral Home 9000 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI. Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10am to 11:45am. Service at 12pm. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee, WI.Memorials appreciated to the family.