Thomas "Tom" Collin

Thomas "Tom" Collin Notice
Thomas "Tom" Collin

Lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of his family on February 18, 2020, age 75 of Milwaukee, WI.

Born on November 21, 1944, the son of a Naval Chaplain and Lutheran ELCA Pastor, Tom lived in many cities including Minneapolis, Brooklyn, and finally settling in Milwaukee. Tom also served on board the U.S.S. Coral Sea during the Vietnam War which was a source of pride and gave fodder for many stories he loved to tell. Tom's thirst for knowledge led to a master's degree at UW-Milwaukee and ultimately a fulfilling career at the Wisconsin Gas Company. He had a love of literature, botany, etymology, building computers, but nothing was more important than his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kelly, parents Tom and Peg, and his brother Eric. He is survived by his children Jenny (Dan), Maggy (Dan), and Katy (Matt); his grandchildren William, Charlie, Eleanor, Noelle, and Amelia; his siblings Carol (Jim), Marnie (Mike), Mark (Karen), Beth, and Sara (Roberto).

We are comforted in knowing that, at last, Tom Collin knows who Tom Collin is again.

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on, Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 - 3PM. Memorial Service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
