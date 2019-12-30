|
Thomas D. Bublitz
Saukville - 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Port Washington, WI to Arthur and Alice (Klug) Bublitz. On December 27, 1969, he married Janice Kellar. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., Newburg with Rev. Kurt Schaser officiating. Family will receive visitors at the FUNERAL HOME 1600 West Grand Avenue Port Washington, 53074 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Tom will be laid to rest with his wife Janice at St. John's Cemetery, Newburg. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020