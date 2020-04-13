|
Thomas D. O'Brien
Milwaukee - Called Home to the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Age 86. Father of Scott (Piper) O'Brien, Michael (Marie) O'Brien, Patrick O'Brien, Jennifer (Ian Martin) O'Brien. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (nee Knorr) O'Brien and his daughter Lori (Ted O'Brien) O'Brien.
Out of respect and concern for the public health and safety, services are pending at this time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020