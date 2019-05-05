|
Plant, Thomas D. Tom Plant of Hartland passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on December 16, 1935 in Ashland, Wisconsin. Tom graduated from Superior East HIgh School in 1953, served 2 years in the Army, then went on to graduate from UW Superior in 1960. He was a Contract Administrator for the Department of Defense for 33 years. Tom is survived by the love of his life Carol (nee Meissner), daughter Cindy (Mark) Steffen, son Marshall (Terri), son Charles (Cynthia), step-sons Kevin Gaul and Jason Gaul, sister Cynthia Nelson, nieces and nephews, and proud Papa to Stephanie (Micah) Jerrell, Vanessa (Caleb) Hall, Jared (Katelyn) Plant, Miles Plant, Julian Plant, Nora Plant, Colt Steffen, Braden Gaul, Kaiton Gaul, great grandson Rendon, expected great grandchild, and by his former wife, Judy White. The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 11 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, W250 N6505 County Rd. J (Hwy 164) in Sussex. If desired, memorials to the Hartland Firefighters Association, or Waukesha County Land Conservancy will be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Barnes, Wisconsin. Tom's twinkling blue eyes and happy smile reflected his love of his family, friends, and chocolate. He was happiest spending half the year at the cabin on Sand Lake with Carol and their many guests. He loved to travel and soak up the sun. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman with a respect of nature and sportsmanship. He was a mischief maker, enjoyed family games, and competitive card playing. He loved reading and letter writing, watching movies, and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's concerts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019