Thomas DeSalvo
1936 - 2020
Thomas DeSalvo

Racine - Thomas G. DeSalvo, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints in Racine on May 25, 2020.

Tom was born in Milwaukee on November 2, 1936 to Constantino and Mary(nee, Dettlaf) DeSalvo. He served in the U.S. Navy. On August 8, 1959, Tom married the former Rose Mary Daveni. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2016. Tom retired from Ladish Company after many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Gina (Martin) Ruiz; grandchildren, Thomas Ruiz and Micaela Ruiz; his brothers and sisters, Josephine, Eleanor, Linda, Yvonne,Dino, Steven, Patricia and Raymond. Tom is also survived by his best friend, Roger Zwicky; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Pauline, Frances and Mary Ann.

A private family service will be held. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32, Racine.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402, (262) 639-8000




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
