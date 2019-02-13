|
|
Duffy, Thomas "Tom" Tom passed away peacefully on February 8th at the age of 77. A long-time resident of Whitefish Bay, WI, he is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary (nee Ouellette) of Whitefish Bay, his daughter Colleen (Anthony) Estanich of Kansas City, MO and son, Brian (Erin) Duffy of Plainfield, NJ. Loving grandpa of his adored granddaughters, Allison (14) and Alyssa (11) Estanich, and Grace (3) and Caroline (1) Duffy. Further survived by his sister Karen (Gary) Stingl and brother William "Gill" Duffy, other relatives and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Marguerite Duffy and brothers Pat and Gerald. Tom was raised in Wyoming, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. After graduation he began his career as a Certified Public Accountant at Ernst & Ernst Accounting Firm. During this time, he served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He then spent over 40 years as the CFO for the Joseph P. Jansen Construction Co. until his retirement in 2008. Tom was recognized as a 50-year member of the Wisconsin Institute of CPA's. Tom enjoyed the camaraderie of the Fee Investment Club of which he was a charter member. He was a member of St. Monica Parish for 45 years. Tom, an avid reader, loved tennis and was a true sports fan. He also loved to travel, especially to visit with his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life Tom was known for his integrity, loyalty, hard work ethic and was unwavering in his guidance. He was our "rock", was truly loved by all who met him, and he will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 East Capital Drive, in Shorewood on Thursday, February 28, from 4:00 to 7:00PM. A second visitation will take place at St Monica Catholic Church, 5681 North Santa Monica Blvd., in Whitefish Bay, from 10:00 to 11:00AM on Friday, March 1. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the of Wisconsin, 375 Bishop's Way, Suite 220, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005, or to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 24, 2019