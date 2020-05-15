Thomas Dundon NearyMilwaukee - Died May 7, 2020, at the age of 88 years. He was preceded in by his beloved wife Judith Ann Neary and former wife Carole Jean Neary, mother to his 3 children: Jeanne M. (Gary) Klopotic, Thomas M. (Beth) Neary and Elizabeth A. "Lisa" (Michael) Tinault. Stepfather of James (Christine) Vavruska, Patrice (Ken) Kruk and Kristen (Todd) Brost. Dear brother of Richard (Mary) Neary, the late Kathleen Beltran and John Neary. Tom is also loved and will be missed by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Due to COVID-19 concerns, Memorial Services will be held at a later date, possibly the first week in August.For updates, please visit our website: