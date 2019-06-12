Resources
Thomas E. "Tom" Carron

Carron, Thomas E. "Tom" Of Cedarburg. June 8, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving husband of Virginia "Ginny"(nee Sachse) for 60 years. Loving dad of Perry and Jesse (Kristina) Carron. Proud grandpa of 5 and great-grandpa of 7. Dear brother of Robert "Bob" Carron. Dear brother-in-law of Paul (Mardi) Sachse and Phyllis (Edgar) Armbuster. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00pm (Noon) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61 N498 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am to 11:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight Program appreciated. Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
