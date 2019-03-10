|
|
Old Coyote Sr., Thomas E. Passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Beloved husband of April (nee Edwards). Loving father of the late Thomas Jr. (Lety), RC Sr. (Danae), Ryan (Sherae), and Richard (Vanessa). Dear grandfather of Thomas III, Samantha, Marco, Breanna, RC Jr., Rihanna, Jaden, Quill, Brandon, Eliana, Kia, and Nia. Brother of John (Angela), Julie (Darryl), Barbara (Clinton), Juana (Byron), Jeffrey, the late Nettie (DuShaun), Robert Charles, the late Bernadette, Richard, the late Lonnie, and Lou. Preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Darlene. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Burial services will be held Wednesday March 13th at 10:00 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Holy Cross Cemetery.;
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019