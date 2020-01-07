Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
995 Silver Lake Road
Oconomowoc, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
995 Silver Lake Road
Oconomowoc, WI
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Brookfield, WI
MSgt Thomas E. Herbert USAF Retired


1940 - 2020
MSgt Thomas E. Herbert USAF Retired Notice
MSgt Thomas E. Herbert, USAF Retired

MSgt Thomas E. Herbert, USAF Retired, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice. He was born on August 21, 1940 to Alois and Dorothy (Kohl) Herbert in Milwaukee. Tom enjoyed his time with his fellow Vietnam Veterans, Boy Scouts, and travelling with friends and family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Thomas (Karla), Susanne (Brent), Timothy (Christine), Christine (Matthew); his grandchildren, John, Lauren, Matthew, Michael, and Ian; and his sister, Susan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 13 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake Road, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14 at Highland Memorial Park in Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom's name to Angels Grace Hospice, Camp Ammon or the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
