Thomas E. JohnsonBeloved husband of Marylin. Brother of Rose Marie Szydel, Donna Mae Reynolds, Dorothy Anne Johnson, the late Elming A. Johnson Jr., and the late Mary Louise Meurer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and retiree of Pabst Brewery. Special thanks to Sharol Weir for her loyal friendship. As Tom stated firmly "There will be no wake and no cake."