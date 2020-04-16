|
Thomas E. "Tom" Litzow
Shawano - Thomas E. "Tom" Litzow, age 79 of Shawano, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano.
Tom was born December 22, 1939, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, a son of the late Dr. John and Florence (Wabiszewski) Litzow. He grew up in Stevens Point and, following high school graduation, attended Northwestern University. In 1961, Tom earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He went on to earn his MBA from the Kellogg School of Business in 1964. He worked in the banking industry, where his final position was with the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin. In August of 1983, Tom was united in marriage to the former Mary Lindquist in Milwaukee. Tom enjoyed sports, especially those played by his alma mater, and was a Wildcat football season ticket holder for many years. Tom also enjoyed playing tennis.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary of Shawano; his son, Thomas Litzow, of Grafton; his step-children, Scott (Katy) Culver of Madison, and Carolyn (Dan) Prahl of Green Bay; four grandchildren, Peter, Joe, and Ellie Culver, and Julia Prahl; his sister, Florence (Dr. Phillip) Pelland; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Litzow and Dr. John Litzow.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, private graveside committal services will be held at Saint Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made to Northwestern University in Tom's name.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at
www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020