|
|
Thomas E. Major
Brookfield - Age 72. Died January 16, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI and was preceded in death by his parents Wheeler and Ione.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Czajczynski), son Riley (Courtney), daughter Cassie, step-daughter Linda Kehoss, grandchildren Rosella, Maewyn and Elora, sister Mary Jane Hackett, additional family and many friends.
Tom was the co-owner of Moorland Road Golf Center and was an avid golfer. He retired from the Wauwatosa Fire Department in 2001.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 10-11:45am. Celebration of Life at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lou Warobick Jr. Golf Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020