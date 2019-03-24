Price, Thomas Edward Of Brookfield, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Milwaukee on February 13,1931, he was the son of James and Hazel Price (nee Horstmeyer). Beloved husband of Doris (nee Russell), and father of Janice (Jeffrey) Watter, Debra (Thomas) Bauman, and Thomas (Cynthia) Price. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his brother, James Price. Tom was a graduate of Riverside High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After his graduation in June of 1953 he served for two years in the United States Army. He and Doris married on December 26, 1953. Following his service, Tom worked with his brother, James, to build a successful business, Price Engineering Company. During retirement Tom enjoyed wintering with Doris in Naples, Florida, spending time with family, golfing, and following the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Visitation at ST. BARTHOLOMEW EPISCOPAL CHURCH, N27 W24000 Paul Court, Pewaukee on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1-2:45PM. Funeral service at 3:00 PM. If desired, memorials to St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church.



