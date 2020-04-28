|
Thomas F. Brady
Mequon - Sailor of Flying Scots, lover of Harleys, devil's advocate in any debate, college sports fan: Thomas F. Brady, born 03/20/1945, found rest on 04/25/2020, after suffering complications from multiple strokes. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marianne (nee Walsh); his much-loved children, Lauren Elizabeth (J. Michael Seward) and Theodore Thomas (Meredith Lynn Riemersma); and cherished grandchildren, Jane Elizabeth and Thomas Michael Seward. He is also survived by his brothers F. Patrick (Margaret) and Edward M. (Helen) and his sister Mary Margaret Clarke (Robert) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his remarkable parents Edward F. and Verona I. Brady.
Thomas graduated from Marquette University in 1967. Afterwards he served in the Army artillery in Vietnam near Pleiku. Following his military service, he enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a master's degree in economics. He spent much of his career as a C.P.A. and later in life taught economics at Waukesha Technical College.
Tom enjoyed sailing, bicycle riding, and roller blading along the Milwaukee Lakefront with his family during the summer; and in winter, he liked to ice skate and watch college basketball, especially the UWM panthers at the Klotsche Center. He was also an avid reader of biographies and books on economic theory. Moreover, he punctuated each season with trips to Chicago and New York to visit his children and attend live theater productions.
Tom cherished all the numerous and wonderful visits from family and friends over the years, the daily phone calls and texts, and all the funny cards and hilarious gifts. His love and humor will be missed. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020