Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community
Thomas F. "Tom" Karczewski

Thomas F. "Tom" Karczewski Notice
Karczewski, Thomas "Tom" F. Age 88, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. Tom is survived by his wife, Joan (Hacka), with whom he enjoyed nearly 65 happy years of marriage; his children Susan (Rick) Catrini, Peter, Sandra (Rich) Koslowski, Paul, Ann (Pete) Valentine; his very much-loved granddaughter Stella Rose Koslowski. He is also survived by his sisters Carol Stonina and Barbara Napierala; sister-in-law Barbara Karczewski; special aunt Marge Przybyla; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Gonzalez and her husband Joseph; his brothers, Walter Jr. and his wife Patricia, Ralph and his wife Dolores, William and Patrick Karczewski. He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Edward Stonina and Thomas Napierala. Visitation 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM, Wednesday, September 4th, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
