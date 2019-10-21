Resources
Thomas F. Nowak

Thomas F. Nowak Notice
Passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Czerwicznik). Loving father of Kurt (Nancy). Proud grandfather of Krista and Amy. Brother of John (Mary), Judith (Everett) Schulz, and Richard (Karen). Preceded in death by his first wife, Joan (nee Czerwicznik). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., So. Milwaukee). Funeral service at church on Friday at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the , Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, or Milwaukee-N-Southeastern Model Railroad Club in Tom's name are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
