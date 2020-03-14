|
Rev. Thomas F. Wittliff "FT"
Milwaukee - "Bishop of Bay View" lost the battle with his illnesses and finally met his Boss on March 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved son of the late Leon and Sylvia (nee Gaffke). Loving brother of the late Constance Wittliff. Dearest cousin of Judy (Clarence) Magerowski and Jeffrey (Diane) Gaffke. Second cousin of Gregory (Lisa) Magerowski, Juliane (James) Zembruski, Jennifer (Michael) Andersen and Stephanie (James) Winner. Further survived by third cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Born on September 9, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Father Wittliff began his priestly formation at St. Mary's Seminary, Crystal Lake, Illinois (1951-53). He entered St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in 1953, and completed his formation for the priesthood at Saint Francis de Sales Major Seminary during the period of 1957-64. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend William E. Cousins, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on May 30, 1964, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee.
Father Wittliff was appointed to his first assignment on July 1, 1964, to serve at St. Hedwig Parish, Milwaukee, as curate. On June 17, 1969, he was appointed to the faculty at St. John Cathedral High School. Father was appointed associate pastor at St. Peter Claver Parish, Sheboygan, on October 1, 1974, and on November 11, 1975, was appointed associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Milwaukee. He was appointed pastor for St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, on October 1, 1984, and appointed associate pastor for St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, on October 7, 1985. Father was appointed on March 25, 1988, to serve as the pastor at St. Augustine Parish, Milwaukee; he served this faith community until his retirement from active ministry on January 31, 2006.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father Wittliff will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, Milwaukee (2333 South 6th Street). Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, Presider. Priest friends and former colleagues are invited to concelebrate; please bring an alb and white stole. Visitation will also take place at the Basilica of St. Josaphat (main sanctuary) from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Private Family Burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Thomas More High School appreciated.
"LATER, FT"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020