Thomas F. Zeise
Tom was reunited with his beloved Carolyn on September 18th as he passed on peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He was one month shy of his 82nd birthday.
Dear Dad of Mary, Karen (Martin) Nowakowski, Kathryn (Robert) Miller, Joseph (Teri), Thomas J. (Magaly) and Keith. Fond Gampa of Alyson (Joe), Cassie, Andy (Katie), Abby (Ned), Audrey, Steven, Anna, Alejandro, Jenna, Natalia, Logan and Lily. Great Gampa to Jasmine, Michael, Taylor, Frankie, Morgan, Giana and Doris. Tom enjoyed family, friends, fishing and walking his dogs Taz and Marcus while visiting neighbors around his Bay View home of 52 years. His love, generosity, and crass wisdom will be missed by all. As Tom would say, "Have a good one!" In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated.
Visitation on Fri, Oct. 4th, 10 am to 12pm, Mass to follow. St. Augustine of Hippo 2530 S. Howell Ave. Milw.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019