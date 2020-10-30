1/
Thomas Francis McCormick M.D.
1925 - 2020
Thomas Francis McCormick, M.D.

Thomas Francis McCormick, M.D., was born in Milwaukee on June 9, 1925, and after a brief decline, died of natural causes at the age of 95 on October 28, 2020.

In 1929, he lost his father, Raymond, Sr., and older sister, Eileen, to separate illnesses; he and his three remaining siblings were subsequently raised by their widowed mother, Hildegarde, in Shorewood. In 1943, at age 18, he followed his elder brother Raymond into the Army Airforce, in which he served as a B-17 radio operator in the European theater until the end of WWII. Thomas returned to Milwaukee to study at Marquette Medical School, earning his degree in 1952. He married Kathleen Scannell on December 26, 1959, and they raised five children together.

Thomas practiced anesthesiology for almost 40 years, mainly at St. Mary's Hospital, where he was admired for his diligence, care and sense of humor. His desire to provide for his family and to help others often led to long hours of work. He remained active in retirement, and, into his 90s, accompanied his wife to daily Mass and worked in the yard. He was also an avid reader. In 2019, he and his wife left their home of 43 years in Whitefish Bay and moved into Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee.

In addition to his parents and sister, Thomas's elder brother Raymond, Jr. (Beverly), of DePere, Wisconsin, preceded him in death.

Thomas is survived by his wife of sixty years, Kathleen (Scannell) and children: Joseph of Washington D.C.; James of Rochester, Minnesota; Ann (John Gelhard) of Glendale, Wisconsin; Susan (Keith) Braun of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Patrick of Yangon, Burma. He also leaves behind grandson James Thomas ("Jay") Gelhard; elder sister Mary Patricia ("Patsy") Swartz of Lexington, Kentucky; younger sister Ann ("Nancy") Sullivan of Leesburg Florida; brother-in-law James (Dawn) Scannell of Novato, California; and sister-in-law Judith (David) Olson of Shorewood, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Our special gratitude goes to the staff of Eastcastle Place for caring for Thomas during this pandemic.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Feerick Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Robert Parish, corner of N. Farwell and E. Capitol Drive. Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Robert Parish
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
