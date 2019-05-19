|
BeVirt, Thomas G. Found peace on May 13, 2019 at the age of 72. Dear uncle of Andrew (Julie) BeVirt and Kristin (Michael) Patneaude. Proud great uncle of George, Alex, Sam and Mattie. Beloved son of the late Evelyn and Wayne Sr. Brother of the late Wayne Jr. and Jeffrey. Further survived by other relatives and friends. "Forever in our hearts" Visitation Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. Family and friends will meet for mass at St. Constantine and Helen Church (2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday May 22 at 11:30 am. Private interment. Tom was a Vice President-Investment Officer with Wells Fargo Advisors. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019