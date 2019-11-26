Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. "Thom" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. "Thom" Brown Notice
Thomas G. "Thom" Brown

Cedarburg - Brown, Thomas G. "Thom", 77, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his winter home in Largo, Florida. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Henry S. and Ivy Mae (Dopke) Brown. Thom graduated from Washington High School and attended UW-Milwaukee. He had a long and successful career in banking, including Tri City National Bank, and finished his working years as a Director at Northwestern Mutual.

Thom is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon (Shari); children, Scott, Brent (Paige), Chad (Sarah); siblings, Nancy (Gary) Fullerton, Robb (Sally) Brown; and grandchildren Willow, Emerson, Fischer, Reid, and Evan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Mequon, Wisconsin on Saturday, December 7th. Visitation is 1:00 to 3:00 pm with service to follow. For additional information visit Thom's obituary at www.alifetribute.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline