|
|
Thomas G. "Thom" Brown
Cedarburg - Brown, Thomas G. "Thom", 77, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at his winter home in Largo, Florida. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Henry S. and Ivy Mae (Dopke) Brown. Thom graduated from Washington High School and attended UW-Milwaukee. He had a long and successful career in banking, including Tri City National Bank, and finished his working years as a Director at Northwestern Mutual.
Thom is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon (Shari); children, Scott, Brent (Paige), Chad (Sarah); siblings, Nancy (Gary) Fullerton, Robb (Sally) Brown; and grandchildren Willow, Emerson, Fischer, Reid, and Evan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Mequon, Wisconsin on Saturday, December 7th. Visitation is 1:00 to 3:00 pm with service to follow. For additional information visit Thom's obituary at www.alifetribute.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019