Ciezki, Thomas G. Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude. Loving father of Mitchell (Terry), Cheryl (Dwayne) Bauer-Johnson, Karen (Richard) Schutte, Dale, and Robbin (Anthony Martinson) McClinton. Dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 11. Brother of Richard (Jackie), Rita (the late Jerry) Wojciechowski and James (the late Angie). Special friend of the late Irene Garves. Also survived by other relatives and friends at Moose Lodge #49. Tom was a 45 year retiree of Ladish Corp. and a proud US Army Veteran and National Honor Flight participant. He enjoyed his friends and good times at Moose Lodge #49 on 13th & Grange. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, May 6 at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019