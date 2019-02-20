Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH
18255 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield , WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH
18255 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield , WI
View Map
Franken, Thomas G. Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at almost 87 years of age. Cherished husband for 65 years of Betty Jane (nee Krumplitsch). Tom is survived by his sister Susan Ford, sister-in-law Mary Ann Centinario, brothers-in-law Joe (Cathy) Krumplitsch and Tony Spinato. Tom "Sparky" was dearly loved by many nephews, nieces and cherished friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Franken, siblings Jim (Shirley) Franken, Donald (Doris) Franken, Nancy (Frank) Spingola, Janet Spinato, Curtis Franken, brothers-in-law Steve Centinario and Frank Ford. Tom "Papa Smurf" retired as Assistant Superintendent from City of Brookfield Highway Division. Memorial Gathering at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Saturday, February 23 from 10:00 - 11:45 AM. Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Shiners Hospitals for Children are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
