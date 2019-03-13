|
|
Lambert, Thomas G. Passed away on March 3rd, 2019 at the age of 65. Survived by his father Thomas (Gloria), brother Stephen (Wan), nieces Catherine and Elizabeth, and sister-in-law Alfia Lambert. Thomas was a longtime employee of PPG Industries in Oak Creek. He was an avid reader, science fiction fan and movie buff. He also enjoyed bicycling and motorcycling, and loved spending time with his family, and was great with kids. A memorial celebration is being planned for the end of March.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019