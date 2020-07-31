1/
Thomas G. Lucey
Thomas G. Lucey

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 age 92 years. Beloved husband of Nancy McGinn Lucey for 25 years. Loving father of Dr. Paula Lucey, Dr. Marirose Lucey (Brian Kiehnau), Ruth (Greg) Lewandowski and Maureen (Marc) Buechel. Step-father of Patrick (Lynn) McGinn and Kevin (Mary) McGinn. Proud grandpa of Joseph (Chayo), Ellen, Katie (Kurt), Kristen, Erica, Ben, Dr. Tom (Rose), Ryan, Tim and Katie. A first great-grandchild is expected in December. Further survived by many other loved ones. Preceding him in death was his high school sweetheart and bride of 44 years, Joan; his parents, and siblings of whom Tom was the last of six.

Visitation Thursday, August 6 at the Heritage Funeral Home from 4-6:30 PM with Prayer Vigil at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7 at 10:30 AM at Christ King Catholic Church, 2646 North Swan Blvd. in Wauwatosa. (Please meet directly at church)

For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be closely monitored (masks are required please). We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.

Tom was born into a very simple and humble family and through hard work and education was able to provide his family with success and many blessings of which they are very proud.

If so desired, Memorials to San Camilla Retirement Community appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
AUG
6
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
