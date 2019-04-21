|
Anderson, Thomas George June 26, 1941 - April 16, 2019 Age 77 years. Devoted husband of 52 years to Clare (nee Leister). Loving father of Lisa (John) Fischer and Erica (Joe) Riesselmann. Adored Grandfather to Derek and Jack Fischer, Max and Ryan Riesselmann. Dear brother of Raymond (Mary) Anderson. Spending time with family was what Tom loved to do most. Tom served in the Army for 2 years. He then attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Tom spent his entire career as an Industrial Engineer for Miller Brewing. He retired after 32 1/2 years at Miller in 1996. Even in retirement Tom enjoyed supplying his friends and family with Miller products, especially his sons-in-law. Also in retirement, Tom joined the Milwaukee Elks Lodge #46 where he served as a Trustee and was elected Elk of the Year. Tom enjoyed traveling with Clare to rodeo's, bowling tournaments, the Flag Day Parade in Appleton, and casinos, as well as spending time with the entire family in Door County. Visitation Wednesday April 24 from 5:30 PM until 6:45PM. Elks Lodge of Sorrow service at 6:45PM followed by funeral service at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Private family committal. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher House Foundation; They build comfort homes where military and veteran's families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. www.fisherhouse.org The family would like to thank the staff at New Perspectives Senior Living and Seasons Hospice for their loving care of Tom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019