Thomas Gilbert Pickhardt
Passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved former husband of Barbara Blake. Loving father of Julie (Daryl) Olander and the late Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Tyler, Alex and Ethan. Dear brother-in-law of Nancy Blake and Ginny (David) Schweitzer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Bertha Pickhardt.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11AM until time of Service at 1PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thomas's name to are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019