Thomas Gniotczynski

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 26, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Casimera (nee Urbaniak). Dear father of Kathleen (Philip) Wade, Daniel (Randall) and Andrew (Jamie) Gniotczynski. Also survived by grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church -Mary Queen of Heaven Campus (2322 S. 106th St.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Member of Mother of Perpetual Help Choir and Legion Post member. Thomas was an avid golfer, bowler and cribbage and sheepshead player.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
