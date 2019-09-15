|
Thomas Gramza
Unexpectedly left us September 7, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Dorothy. Dear brother of Richard (Pam), the late Margaret Bailey, Patricia (Mike) Kujawski and John (Jeanne). Beloved uncle of Jenny, Chrissy, Tom (Gina), Tim, Beth, Chris (Bobbie), Bill, Joey, Megan and Melissa. Loving nephew of Rita and Marcella. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation Friday, September 20 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4:30 - 6:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019