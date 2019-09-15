Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas Gramza Notice
Thomas Gramza

Unexpectedly left us September 7, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Dorothy. Dear brother of Richard (Pam), the late Margaret Bailey, Patricia (Mike) Kujawski and John (Jeanne). Beloved uncle of Jenny, Chrissy, Tom (Gina), Tim, Beth, Chris (Bobbie), Bill, Joey, Megan and Melissa. Loving nephew of Rita and Marcella. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation Friday, September 20 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4:30 - 6:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
