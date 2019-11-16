Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti West Catholic Church
201 N. 76th St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti West Catholic Church
201 N. 76th St.
Thomas H. Carpenter

Thomas H. Carpenter
Thomas H. Carpenter

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 11, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving brother of the late James. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, from 10 AM - 11 AM, at St. Vincent Pallotti West Catholic Church (201 N. 76th St.). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Private interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.

Tom was a proud supporter of Army Veterans and enjoyed spending time with his train clubs.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
