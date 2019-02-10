Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Draws
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Draws

Notice Condolences Flowers

Thomas H. Draws Notice
Draws, Thomas H. Born to Eternal life February 7, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Barbara (Nee Kujawa) Draws for 57 years. Loving father of Cameron Draws, Todd (Deneen) Draws, Kevin (Judy) Draws and Colleen (Chad) Joranlien. Dear grandpa of Logan, Austin, Jordan, Spencer, Samantha, Morgan and Mackenzie. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Tom was a retired Vice Principal of Milwaukee Public Schools. He loved golfing, traveling with his wife and friends. He loved to be with his family and watching his grand kids play sports and other activities. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (MILW. WI) on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Private Interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now