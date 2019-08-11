Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church
8661 N. 76th Place
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church
8661 N. 76th Place
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rindt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Rindt


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Rindt Notice
Rindt, Thomas H. Found peace with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 79 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Laura) Rindt, Lisa (John) Loberg, Ryan Rindt and Jennifer (Michael) Salat. Loving grandfather of Amber (Kevin) Vojteck, Elyse, Cole, and Chase Nagel, Gabrielle and Addison Salat, Tyler, Teagan and Cameron Rindt and Kayla and Courtney Loberg. Cherished great grandfather of Karter, Allyson, Leila, Lennon, Royce and Haven. Brother of Richard Rindt, the late James Rindt and the late Carol (Bob) Ball. Dear uncle of Carol, Chris, John, Sue, Cindy, Tim and Michelle. Fond friend of former wives, Sandra Rindt and Connie French. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church (8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. Tom served proudly in the US Navy. Tom loved the sunshine, the lake, boating and spending time with family and friends. Some of his happiest moments were cruising on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes, the Mississippi River and Tablerock Lake in Missouri.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline