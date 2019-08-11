|
Rindt, Thomas H. Found peace with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 79 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Laura) Rindt, Lisa (John) Loberg, Ryan Rindt and Jennifer (Michael) Salat. Loving grandfather of Amber (Kevin) Vojteck, Elyse, Cole, and Chase Nagel, Gabrielle and Addison Salat, Tyler, Teagan and Cameron Rindt and Kayla and Courtney Loberg. Cherished great grandfather of Karter, Allyson, Leila, Lennon, Royce and Haven. Brother of Richard Rindt, the late James Rindt and the late Carol (Bob) Ball. Dear uncle of Carol, Chris, John, Sue, Cindy, Tim and Michelle. Fond friend of former wives, Sandra Rindt and Connie French. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Church (8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. Tom served proudly in the US Navy. Tom loved the sunshine, the lake, boating and spending time with family and friends. Some of his happiest moments were cruising on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes, the Mississippi River and Tablerock Lake in Missouri.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019