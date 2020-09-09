Thomas H. Stigler
Age 87 of Waukesha peacefully passed away on Sept. 5, 2020. He leaves his loving wife, Carol (Hofmann) Stigler. He is also survived by seven children, Patrice (James) Frost; Mark (Sherri) Stigler; Cheryl Beck; Steven (Kel) Stigler; Paula (Joseph) Zupke; Thomas G. (Joan) Stigler; Michael (Jen) Stigler. Further survived by his first wife, Mary (Bax) Munkcsay and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings and two children, Joel T. Stigler, and Brian J. Stigler. He joined the Waukesha Police Department in 1956, promoted to Detective, Sergeant and later to a Lieutenant before becoming the City of Waukesha's 10th police chief from 1979 until his retirement in 1996. Tom was instrumental in creating many youth programs and was active with many organizations in Waukesha County and the State. Visitation Sat., Sept. 19th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Hwy 59, Waukesha, WI 53189 from 10 AM until the 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial. Masks or face coverings are required to enter church. Private burial for family and close friends will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the charity of the donor's choice
. See the complete obituary at www.randledable.com