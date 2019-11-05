|
Thomas H. Teeter
Oconomowoc - Thomas H. Teeter, age 88 of Oconomowoc, passed on to Heaven on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Tom was blessed to have two special women in his life. Tom is survived by his caring wife of 25 years Marlene (Needles) and was preceded in death by his first loving wife of 30 years Arlyn (Wapp).
Tom is the cherished father of Susan (Larry) Wallenslager, Charles (Dana) Teeter, Timothy (Christina) Teeter, David Needles, and Brad (Deborah) Needles. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Natalie) Wallenslager, Kristen (Wayne) Weber, Ben and Luke Teeter, Olivia and Avery Teeter, Emma and Sophie Needles, and Jacob and Sarah Needles. Further survived by his daughter-in-law Jennifer White. Tom was preceded in death by his stepson Douglas Needles and step-grandson Shane Needles.
Tom was a proud veteran serving in the Marines during the Korean War. Following his stint in the military, Tom married and became a successful businessman, ultimately becoming an entrepreneur opening his own prosperous insurance brokerage business.
Tom was a true renaissance man having multiple interests from fishing, to vegetable gardening, to water color painting, to teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir. He was a winemaker, avid reader and bridge player. But his true passion in life was golf, which he did at every opportunity in retirement. He was a devoted father and husband, being active in his children's pursuits as well as a loving grandparent. Tom taught giving to others as a life priority. Yet his fondness of people was only surpassed by his adoration of dogs, who he felt epitomized innocence and unconditional love. Tom lived life to the fullest and left a positive mark on the world. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00am at Shorehaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI. Visitation will precede the service starting at 10:00am. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery in Hartland, WI at 2:00pm with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Tom's memory to The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County or to Shorehaven.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019