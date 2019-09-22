Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
Waukesha - Beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather, passed away at home on September 19, 2019 at the age of 79, with family by his side. Tom is survived by his wife, love of his life, Karen Kay (Natvig) of 56 years. He is also survived by his children; Kyle of Adams, Kristin and her sons, Liam and Kelan of Oconomowoc, and Kurt (Ann) and their daughter, Stephanie of Waukesha; and by many faithful nieces, nephews and their families. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Avenue, Waukesha. A memorial gathering will begin at 10am until the service at 11:30am. Pastor Andrew Fetters will be presiding.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
