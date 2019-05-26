|
Kavanaugh, Thomas Harold age 93, died May 16, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey Ann; his 8 children, Thomas Jr., Gerald, Theresa Saadeh, Mary, Jeffry, Maureen (Kelly) Rickgauer, Joseph, Laura (Matt) Polacheck; his 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Tentoni, Mikhael (Savannah) Saadeh, Keith, Liam, Evan, Kaylie and Morgan Rickgauer, Nicholas, Alex, Lillia and Theo Polacheck; and his 3 great grandchildren, Grace and Claire Tentoni, and Ameerah Saadeh Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmont Ave, Butler from 10:00 A.M to 11:45 A.M. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on site to the St Agnes School Endowment Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019