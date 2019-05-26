Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Thomas Kavanaugh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Harold Kavanaugh

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kavanaugh, Thomas Harold age 93, died May 16, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey Ann; his 8 children, Thomas Jr., Gerald, Theresa Saadeh, Mary, Jeffry, Maureen (Kelly) Rickgauer, Joseph, Laura (Matt) Polacheck; his 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Tentoni, Mikhael (Savannah) Saadeh, Keith, Liam, Evan, Kaylie and Morgan Rickgauer, Nicholas, Alex, Lillia and Theo Polacheck; and his 3 great grandchildren, Grace and Claire Tentoni, and Ameerah Saadeh Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmont Ave, Butler from 10:00 A.M to 11:45 A.M. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on site to the St Agnes School Endowment Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline