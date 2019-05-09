|
Haydon, Thomas Of Elm Grove. Passed Away May 7, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving husband and best friend of Jennifer Millican- Haydon. Devoted dad and friend of Lauren (Fiance Matt Dries) Haydon, Matt (Hillary) Millican and the late Tyler Millican. Proud grandpa of Hailey. Beloved brother of Su (Larry) Nelson and Bob (Christi) Haydon. Tom was loved and will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife, Janet (nee Jacob) Haydon and his parents, Robert and Lucille Haydon. Tom loved helping people and developing relationships throughout his 30 years as a Project Manager with BSI. Visitation Friday, May 10 at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield from 1pm-2pm. Memorial Service Celebrated 2pm. Private burial. Tom and his family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to All Hands Boatworks. Special thanks to the skilled and compassionate oncology teams at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College, as well as Horizon Home Hospice. Tom enjoyed being on the water, loved to sail and always believed in giving more than you take To receive this obit text 1845559 to 4140301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019