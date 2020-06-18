Thomas HowellPassed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Age 84. He was born on February 21, 1936 in Seattle, WA. Beloved husband of Pam Wermager-Howell (nee Siebert). Cherished father of Chris (Bobbi) Howell, Dina Howell (fiancé Peter Wright), Jennifer (Michael) Gehl, and Nick Howell. Proud grandfather of Jacob (Ashley) Howell, Eric (fiancée Shelby) Howell, Daniel Howell, Connor Hincks, Alexandra Hincks, Griffin Hincks, Brennan Hincks, Maxwell Gehl, Samantha (Colton) Rose, Nicholas Gehl, John Gehl, Winter Howell, Caden Howell, Asher Howell, and Boden Howell. Great-grandpa of Lily and Aurora. He will be greatly missed by other family and friends. Tom was extremely proud of founding his own business, Techmaster, which he owned for over 35 years. His passion in his free time included golf and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Packer fan.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Services 1PM. Interment Pinelawn Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hartland or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.