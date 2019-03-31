|
|
Hughes, Thomas age 64, arrived in heaven March 9, 2019. Son of the late Daniel and Monica Hughes Sr. Beloved husband of Jean (Dinauer) Hughes. Loving father of Katie (Michael) Rettler. Proud grandfather of Leah and Easton. Brother of Daniel (Sara) Hughes Jr., Gregory (Sandra) Hughes, and Mary Beth (Steve) Orzel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 5th at Unity Lutheran Church, 1025 E. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI. Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019