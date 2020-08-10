Thomas Hunkel Baumann
Mequon, WI - Born May 19, 1953. Thomas Hunkel Baumann (67) was killed in a car accident while traveling in Fairbanks, Alaska on July 15, 2020. Resident of Mequon, WI and Port Orange, FL.
Preceded in death by his parents, Peggie (nee Hunkel) Baumann and George H. Baumann. Cherished by his wife of 38 years, Diann Mary (nee Recker) Baumann. Proud father of George (Michelle Rita) Hunkel Baumann of Chicago and Theodore Hunkel Baumann of Los Angeles. Beloved Papa to grand-children Keira Marie and Jackson Hunter, and grand-puppies Riley and Hershey. Survived by his sisters Barbara (Gary) Bova and Tracey (John) Moore. Further survived by sister and brother-in-law Kay (David) McNally, Marvin (Rita) Recker, Carol (Patrick) White, Norbert (Monica) Recker, Ed (Darice) Recker, Patrick (Sheri) Recker and Terry (Denise) Recker and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graduate of University School of Milwaukee ('72), he excelled in both track and cross country. Graduate of Washington & Lee University ('76), a fraternity member of Lambda Chi. Tom joined his father's company, Great Lakes Rubber & Supply and saw the company through years of growth and expansion for 43 years. Tom operated GLR with strong principles and concepts to provide the highest quality product and service to his customers. He retired in 2018, handing over the Presidency to his son, George, while remaining Chairman of the Board.
A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name would be appreciated to Angel Flight Central https://angelflightcentral.org/donate
or Red Arrow Camp https://www.redarrowcamp.com/2020-fundraising-initiative/
.
