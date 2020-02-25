|
Thomas J. Brown "Tom"
New Berlin - Entered into God's loving arms on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Age. 78. Loving husband of Darlene (nee Maschnak). Proud father of Christopher (Theresa) Brown and Lisa Ann. Also loved by other family and friends.
Visitation at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH, formally known as Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1212 S. 117th St. West Allis, WI 53214 on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2-3:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 4PM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery on Monday, March 2, 2020. Procession from the Funeral Home at 10:30AM.
A special thank you to all of the family and friends who have helped us through this emotional time.
"This I will remember, when the rest of life is through; the finest thing I've ever done is simply loving you."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020