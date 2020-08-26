Thomas J. ColeBrookfield - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, August 22, 2020, age 81 years. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Porth). Dear father of Douglas (John Rizzo) Cole and Christopher Cole. Brother of Nancy (the late Ed) Killian, John Cole, Muriel Sparks, Paul (Marie) Cole, the late Robert Cole, and the late Anne Fierke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Thomas worked for the WI Department of Transportation for 37 years retiring in 1998. He was a resident of the Town of Brookfield for 47 years and served with distinction on the TOB Water and Sewage District for many years. Thomas was active with Tripoli Shrine, Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, Kilbourn Council Chapter #1 and Scottish Rite Valley of Milwaukee. With Tripoli Shrine he was active with Legion of Honor (Past Commander), El Haj, Mariners, Q, Jesters, Sportsman's Night, Waukesha Shrine Club, Norwaukee Shrine Club, Whitnall Park Shrine Club and the HillBilly's Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation, Tripoli Transportation Fund or Scottish Rite Dyslexia Center appreciated.