Thomas J. Coyne
Franklin - Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 63, surrounded by his loving family, friends and co-workers. Loving father of Erik, Andrew, Tommy (Amy), Roberto, Luis and Sebastian. Loving brother of Judy, Denise (Mark) and Lorie (Curt). Further survived by Selene, Lynn, other relatives and friends.
Tom was a Plant Manager at Polco Metal Finishing for over 20 years. Tom's career started at The Chicago Faucet Co. when he was 18.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, February 21 from 4 - 7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM.
Gone Fishing
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020