Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Coyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Coyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Coyne Notice
Thomas J. Coyne

Franklin - Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 63, surrounded by his loving family, friends and co-workers. Loving father of Erik, Andrew, Tommy (Amy), Roberto, Luis and Sebastian. Loving brother of Judy, Denise (Mark) and Lorie (Curt). Further survived by Selene, Lynn, other relatives and friends.

Tom was a Plant Manager at Polco Metal Finishing for over 20 years. Tom's career started at The Chicago Faucet Co. when he was 18.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, February 21 from 4 - 7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM.

Gone Fishing

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline