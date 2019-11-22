Services
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, November 21, 2019 at age 89. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Bruno and Concetta DeCicco and his siblings Catherine (Thomas) Caruso, Anthony (Julia) DeCicco, Jeanne (Rich) Sperle, & John DeCicco. Beloved brother of Virginia (the late Harvey) Nigbur. He will also be greatly missed by his large extended family including his many nieces, nephews & special "Knickerbocker" family & friends.

Tommy lived a rich & ful?lling life. He worked in the investment world for many years until his retirement in the late 1970's. He then devoted much of his time volunteering within his community helping feed the homeless at St. John's Cathedral, & All Saints Cathedral near his home. Tommy was also very passionate about providing support & volunteerism to the AIDS Resource Center of Milwaukee for many years.

A very special thank you to Columbia - St. Mary's Hospital & Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon for their kindness, compassion & support during his ?nal days.

In accordance with Tommy's wishes, private family entombment services have been held at Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
