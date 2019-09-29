Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Fox Point, WI
Passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on August 9, 2019. Loving husband of Elizabeth Ann Mayer Drought (Bette). Loving father of Ellen, Amy, Thomas James Jr. (TJ), James (Jim) and Kay, and father-in-law to Nancy McMahon Drought, Jeffrey Griffin and Jeff Levin. Cherished grandfather to Julia, Jonathan and Timmy; Adam, Thomas James III (Tommy), Matthew and Elizabeth (Liza); Samuel, Thomas and Paul; and Emma, Jonah and Daniel. Beloved grandfather-in-law to Michael and to Liesl. Loving great-grandfather to Amelia. Cherished brother of Patricia Brynteson and Ellen Templeton. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Estelle Drought.

The family will celebrate Tom's extraordinary life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. The service will be followed by a lunch reception and further celebration. The family suggests that attendees consider wearing bow ties in memory of Tom.

Tom requests that, in lieu of flowers, he would appreciate support to these organizations: the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, the Ice Age Trail Alliance, Fox Point Lutheran Church and the Milwaukee Bar Association Foundation.

For the full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
