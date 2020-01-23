Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
1948 - 2020
Thomas J. Frittitta

Thomas J. Frittitta, age 72 of Oak Creek, passed on 1.21.2020 after a six year battle with cancer.

Born in Aspre, Sicily on 12.21.1948. Retired owner of H&F Accounting and Tax Preparation in West Allis. He was an avid car enthusiast which he shared with his grandson-in-law Tony.

Reunited in Heaven with parents August and Pietra, brother Joe, beloved collies AKA's Bonnie, Jeanne and Gracie MacGregor. His spirit was bright and leaves it to shine on his beloved wife, companion and caregiver Jeanne, his collies AKA's Maidie Grace and retired show collie Raven (AKA Dancing in the Dark).

Further survived by brother Peter, beloved daughter Regina (Michael) Querimit, son Richard Fritzinger and daughter Jennifer (Adam) Lynch, 7 grandchildren: Garrett, Austin and Dallas Fritzinger, Miriam (Tony Shity), Gabriella Querimit, Walter and Caroline Lynch. Brother-in-law of Charles Muldoon of Texas and nephew Shane Muldoon of West Bend. Further survived by three nieces and their families. Tom never met a stranger, was kind and charitable, and loved by friends and business acquaintances alike. Tom is free from all his earthly pain. He will be missed yet kept alive by all our wonderful memories of God's newest Angel.

Visitation at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-4 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020
Remember
